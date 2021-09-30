Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Czech Republic have great potential for cooperation in restoration of liberated territories

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have great potential for cooperation in the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said during the joint press-conference with his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek, who is on a visit to the country.

FM Bayramov noted that during the pre-brief meeting, he informed Minister Jakub Kulhanek of the destruction caused by Armenians in the liberated territories, landmines as well as Armenia’s refusal to hand over the maps to Azerbaijan.