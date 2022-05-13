Jeyhun Bayramov: The Azerbaijani side is determined to continue its efforts to strengthen peace, stability and security

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

“The Azerbaijani side is determined to continue its efforts to strengthen peace, stability and security,” said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as he addressed a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Dushanbe.

In his speech, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Kazakhstan for its effective chairmanship in the Organization and expressed gratitude to Tajikistan for organizing a high-level meeting which allowed for an exchange of views on topical issues of the international agenda, as well as to discuss issues of cooperation within the CIS in a spirit of mutual understanding.

The Minister noted the successful development of friendly relations between the countries in the CIS format. He informed the participants that this year many member states of the Commonwealth are celebrating a significant date - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. It was emphasized that this anniversary is a good opportunity to take a look at the path traversed by the countries, learn from the past, sum up the results of long-term cooperation and determine plans for the future.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the agenda of the meeting includes the adoption of a number of documents promoting future cooperation between the CIS member states, including in the humanitarian sphere. It was noted that Azerbaijan considers the formats for cooperation in education, science, culture, healthcare, tourism, work with youth and other areas useful.

In his speech, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the participants on the post-conflict situation in the region. It was brought to the attention that the conflict remained in the past and that now the country’s main task is to revitalize the liberated territories and to ensure long-term peace and stability by restoring economic and communication relations. The Minister noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia, including the signing of a peace agreement and the start of the process of delimitation of borders. In this regard, it was emphasized that steps have been taken to start the process of negotiations on a peace agreement, including determining the chairmen and the format of the national commissions on delimitation of borders between the two countries.