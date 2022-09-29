  • HOMEPAGE
    Jilan village, Khojavand district

    29.09.2022 [10:00]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Jilan village of Khojavand district is located in the foothills of the Karabakh mountain range.

    The village was occupied by Armenian armed forces on October 2, 1992. The Jilan village was subjected to Armenian vandalism during the occupation.

    The valiant Azerbaijani Army, which dealt a heavy blow to the enemy in the Patriotic War, liberated the village from occupation on November 9, 2020.

    AZERTAC presents footages of Jilan village, which was subjected to Armenian vandalism during the occupation.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Jilan village, Khojavand district
