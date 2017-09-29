Joint exercises of Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces to be continued, Turkish defense minister
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2017 [00:04]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
“Joint exercises of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey will be mainly held with participation of the military units and hardware,” Turkish Minister of Defense Nurettin Canikli has told journalists in Baku.
The minister said that joint exercises will be continued. “We are ready to support Azerbaijan in all fields. Our armed forces are ready to give any support to each other. There are memorandums of understanding in all fields between the two fraternal countries. There is a strong political will to develop our relations even more,” Canikli said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.09.2017 [19:09]
28.09.2017 [21:32]
MULTIMEDIA
30.09.2017 [18:19]
30.09.2017 [19:40]
30.09.2017 [16:15]
30.09.2017 [14:40]
30.09.2017 [16:13]
30.09.2017 [10:00]
30.09.2017 [09:25]
29.09.2017 [18:16]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
22.09.2017 [16:29]
29.09.2017 [01:08]
28.09.2017 [12:37]
18.09.2017 [18:30]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
27.09.2017 [20:45]
24.09.2017 [14:27]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
06.09.2017 [17:54]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
28.09.2017 [01:15]
26.09.2017 [18:08]
26.09.2017 [13:12]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note