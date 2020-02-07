  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Jordanian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan to observe parliamentary elections

    07.02.2020 [12:14]

    Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

    A delegation from Jordan, some Arab and other countries arrived in Azerbaijan to observe the parliamentary elections scheduled for Sunday, secki-2020.az reports.

    The delegation is comprised of about 450 observers, including politicians, representatives of parties and civil society, including journalists and election experts.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Jordanian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan to observe parliamentary elections
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.02.2020 [17:48]
    Romanian AGERPRES agency publishes article on parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
    07.02.2020 [16:03]
    Resource Analytical Information Center discloses results of research on parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
    07.02.2020 [14:28]
    TURKPA mission to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
    07.02.2020 [10:56]
    Parliamentary pre-election campaign to end on Saturday in Azerbaijan