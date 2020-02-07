Jordanian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan to observe parliamentary elections

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC A delegation from Jordan, some Arab and other countries arrived in Azerbaijan to observe the parliamentary elections scheduled for Sunday, secki-2020.az reports. The delegation is comprised of about 450 observers, including politicians, representatives of parties and civil society, including journalists and election experts.

