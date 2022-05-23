Jordanian news portal publishes articles on Azerbaijan’s ancient city of Shusha

Cairo, May 23, AZERTAC

Jordanian “Oroba” news portal has published articles by Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Eldar Salimov highlighting Shusha – the ancient city of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador provided insight into the history of Shusha - the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the pearl of the Caucasus, saying that the city gave birth to many outstanding writers and composers. He emphasized that in the 19th century the ancient city of Shusha was the home to 95 poets, 22 musicians, 38 singers, 5 astronomers, 18 sculptors and 16 famous doctors and became a center of science, culture and education in the region.

The articles highlighted the meeting of famous French writer Alexandre Dumas with the Karabakh khan’s daughter, prominent poet Khurshidbanu Natavan, as well as the opening ceremony of her monument in Waterloo, Belgium in February 2016 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The diplomat also mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on declaring 2022 a “Year of Shusha” in Azerbaijan, adding that landmark international events are being held in this regard.

Ogtay Bayramov

Special correspondent