Jordan’s Petra news agency keen to deepen cooperation with AZERTAC

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Jordan’s Petra news agency is interested in deepening the bilateral cooperation with the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC).

The issues related to the deepening and prospects of bilateral cooperation were discussed as Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Eldar Salimov met with Director General of Jordan Petra News Agency Fayeq Hijazin.

The sides hailed the existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of media. It was emphasized that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between AZERTAC and Petra in 2007 opened wide opportunities for bilateral cooperation between the agencies. The sides also stressed that the document needs to be updated, taking into account the development of media and new technologies.

Fayeq Hijazin expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with AZERTAC, adding that proposals in this regard will be submitted to AZERTAC news agency in the near future.

The agreement on cooperation between the two news agencies, which includes the exchange of information and experience, professional training, joint work on international media platforms and other issues, was signed in 2007 in Amman. The news agencies are successfully cooperating within the Union of OIC News Agencies (OIC-UNA).