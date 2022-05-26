Jose Mourinho after Roma's Europa Conference League title: We wrote history

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

An emotional Jose Mourinho celebrated what he called an historic achievement having become the second manager to win five major European titles - after Giovanni Trapattoni - as his AS Roma side clinched the Europa Conference League, according to Sky Sports.

Mourinho, who had previously won the Champions League, Europa League and the UEFA Cup, completed a unique European trophy haul as Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 in Tirana to ensure he could add the inaugural Conference League to his collection.

That is five European finals he has won during his spells at Porto, Inter Milan, Manchester United and now Roma since 2003.

"The great thing about my career is that, aside from the Europa League with Manchester United, doing it with Porto, Inter and Roma is very, very, very special," Mourinho said.

"It is one thing to win when everyone expects it, when you made the investments to win, but it's quite another to win when something feels immortal, that feels truly special.

"This remains in the history of Roma, but also mine. I was told only I, Sir Alex (Ferguson) and Giovanni Trapattoni won trophies in three different decades. It makes me feel a little old, but it's nice for my career."