Josep Borrell: Welcome the 3rd trilateral meeting hosted by EU Council President with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders in Brussels

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC “Welcome the 3rd trilateral meeting hosted by EU Council President with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders in Brussels,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on his official Twitter account. “Hopeful to see concrete steps that support dynamics towards sustainable peace. The EU countries to be strongly engaged in peace and reconciliation efforts in the region,” Borrell tweeted.

