  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Josep Borrell: Welcome the 3rd trilateral meeting hosted by EU Council President with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders in Brussels

    24.05.2022 [18:51]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    “Welcome the 3rd trilateral meeting hosted by EU Council President with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders in Brussels,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on his official Twitter account.

    “Hopeful to see concrete steps that support dynamics towards sustainable peace. The EU countries to be strongly engaged in peace and reconciliation efforts in the region,” Borrell tweeted.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Josep Borrell: Welcome the 3rd trilateral meeting hosted by EU Council President with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders in Brussels
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2022 [19:37]
    Azerbaijan, Armenia hold first meeting in format of Commission on Border Delimitation
    24.05.2022 [17:12]
    Japanese news portal highlights President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Brussels
    24.05.2022 [16:52]
    President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Brussels in Moldovan media spotlight
    23.05.2022 [20:20]
    State Commission on delimitation of state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia established – ORDER
    Josep Borrell: Welcome the 3rd trilateral meeting hosted by EU Council President with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders in Brussels