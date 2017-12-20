Junior Azerbaijani K-1 fighter crowned world champion

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC Junior Azerbaijani K-1 fighter Ramazan Abdullayev has won a gold medal at the World Championships held in Italy. He secured the medal in the men’s 54kg weight category.

