    Junior Azerbaijani boxers claim two European bronzes

    29.07.2023 [13:57]
    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani boxers have captured two bronze medals at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Ploiesti, Romania,

    The medals came from Elbrus Karimli (54kg) and female boxer Ilkana Ahmadova (+80kg).

