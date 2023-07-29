Junior Azerbaijani boxers claim two European bronzes
AzerTAg.az
29.07.2023 [13:57]
Baku, July 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani boxers have captured two bronze medals at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Ploiesti, Romania,
The medals came from Elbrus Karimli (54kg) and female boxer Ilkana Ahmadova (+80kg).
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.07.2023 [20:40]
29.07.2023 [18:58]
29.07.2023 [18:56]
29.07.2023 [14:44]
MULTIMEDIA
29.07.2023 [13:10]
29.07.2023 [10:35]
28.07.2023 [14:02]
29.07.2023 [21:09]
29.07.2023 [16:04]
29.07.2023 [15:53]
29.07.2023 [20:24]
29.07.2023 [18:23]
29.07.2023 [12:27]
29.07.2023 [11:09]
29.07.2023 [11:01]
28.07.2023 [11:56]
29.07.2023 [17:41]
29.07.2023 [15:37]
28.07.2023 [15:46]
28.07.2023 [12:48]
20.07.2023 [17:06]
18.07.2023 [16:57]
18.07.2023 [13:04]
13.07.2023 [18:32]
29.07.2023 [14:35]
28.07.2023 [12:28]
26.07.2023 [12:37]
22.07.2023 [19:27]
29.07.2023 [11:20]
27.07.2023 [20:44]
26.07.2023 [12:04]
29.07.2023 [17:55]
28.07.2023 [20:16]
28.07.2023 [17:09]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note