Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions

Baku, December 6, AZERTAC Junior Azerbaijani pair Magsud Magsudov and Huseyn Abbasov have finished second at the 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Tokyo, Japan. They secured the medal in the men`s synchronized event.

