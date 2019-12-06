    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions

    06.12.2019 [15:45]

    Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

    Junior Azerbaijani pair Magsud Magsudov and Huseyn Abbasov have finished second at the 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Tokyo, Japan.

    They secured the medal in the men`s synchronized event.

    AZERTAG.AZ : Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.12.2019 [15:06]
    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to compete at WTE Kids European Championships
    07.12.2019 [13:33]
    Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 car sold at an auction in Abu Dhabi for $6.6 million
    07.12.2019 [12:34]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadov wins silver at European Blitz and Rapid Chess Championship
    06.12.2019 [18:24]
    AFFA secretary general meets with head coach of Turkish national football team
    Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Junior Azerbaijani duo take silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions