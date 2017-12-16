    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament

    16.12.2017 [20:58]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter Orkhan Musayev has become the winner of the 6th Turkish Open tournament held in Istanbul.

    Musayev secured the gold medal in the men’s 45kg weight class.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2017 [19:22]
    World Rallycross announces testing restrictions for 2018
    14.12.2017 [16:46]
    Azerbaijan’s Isayev and Harchegani top Olympic ranking of World Taekwondo Federation
    14.12.2017 [16:42]
    Rebellion confirms LMP1 move for 2018/19 WEC season
    13.12.2017 [19:35]
    2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix early bird ticket campaign enters final phase
    Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament