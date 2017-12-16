Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter Orkhan Musayev has become the winner of the 6th Turkish Open tournament held in Istanbul. Musayev secured the gold medal in the men’s 45kg weight class.

