Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Turkish Open tournament
16.12.2017 [20:58]
Baku, December 16, AZERTAC
Junior Azerbaijani karate fighter Orkhan Musayev has become the winner of the 6th Turkish Open tournament held in Istanbul.
Musayev secured the gold medal in the men’s 45kg weight class.
