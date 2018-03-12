    • / SPORTS

    Junior Azerbaijani karate fighters win three medals at international tournaments

    12.03.2018 [21:07]

    Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

    Junior Azerbaijani karate fighters have brought home three medals from the international tournaments held in Slovakia and Turkey.

    Female fighter Polina Hurenko (47kg) became the champion of the 38th Grand Prix Slovakia in Bratislava, while Elmir Ashurov (55kg) and Madina Sadigova (48kg) claimed bronze medals at the 31st International Bosphorus Cup in Istanbul.

