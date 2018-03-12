Junior Azerbaijani karate fighters win three medals at international tournaments

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC Junior Azerbaijani karate fighters have brought home three medals from the international tournaments held in Slovakia and Turkey. Female fighter Polina Hurenko (47kg) became the champion of the 38th Grand Prix Slovakia in Bratislava, while Elmir Ashurov (55kg) and Madina Sadigova (48kg) claimed bronze medals at the 31st International Bosphorus Cup in Istanbul.

