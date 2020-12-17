Juventus, Atalanta split points in draw

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

Juventus were unable to secure the lead against Atalanta in an Italian league match Wednesday, with the week 12 clash in Turin ending 1-1, according to Anadolu Agency.

The home team, Juventus, were in front in the 29th minute as Italian forward Federico Chiesa fired outside the area to score the opener.

Juventus led the first half 1-0.

In the second half, Atalanta pulled level as Remo Freuler's long shot in the 57th minute went inside Juventus’s net.

Juventus were awarded a penalty kick in the 59th minute when Chiesa was fouled in the area.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo took the penalty but missed it. Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini saved Ronaldo's penalty.

The points were shared in Turin as the game ended 1-1.

Juventus are still unbeaten in the Italian Serie A but are now in third spot with 24 points.

Atalanta has 18 points in the league.

AC Milan racked up 28 points to lead the Serie A. Second-place Inter Milan is pursuing their archrivals with 27 points.