Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid risk Champions League exclusion in 2023-24

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid could be expelled from the Champions League in 2023-24 if they refuse UEFA sanctions over the Super League, according to Football Italia.

Juventus, Real and Barcelona are still formally involved in the Super League, which was launched by 12 elite European clubs one year ago but collapsed within 48 hours.

Last week, the Commercial Cort in Madrid lifted the injunction imposed on UEFA, meaning that the governing body of European football is now free to impose sanctions on the three clubs.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, UEFA won’t take action for now. A new hearing will take place at the Madrid court on June 14, while The Court of Justice of the European Union won’t announce its verdict on the Super League’s legitimacy before 2023.

That’s why Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona don’t face any risk for 2022-23 when they will play the Champions League regularly. However, in order to be reintroduced to European football and ECA, they should face the same sanctions as the nine clubs that withdrew from the competition a year ago, including giving up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe and a €15m fine. Should they fail to accept those sanctions, they will likely be excluded from European competitions in 2023-24.