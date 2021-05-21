Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win Italian Cup final

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Gianluigi Buffon lifted the last trophy of his glittering Juventus career after his team beat Atalanta 2-1 in the Italian Cup on Wednesday to put some shine on a disappointing season, according to AP.

It was a record-extending 14th Italian Cup title for Juventus, and a first for star forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the Bianconeri lost the final last year.

“Today was a great emotion. To finish like this makes me proud and I was delighted to share with my teammates many adventures up to this final,” the 43-year-old Buffon said. “The fans today were the icing on the cake.

Atalanta was bidding for its first Italian Cup trophy since 1963. It had lost three previous finals, including in 2019 to Lazio.

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper is set to leave Juventus — for the second time — at the end of the season.