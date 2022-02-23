KOBIA, EU discuss new opportunities for cooperation in field of entrepreneurship

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko. The sides exchanged views on EU-funded projects aimed at developing small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan, as well as new opportunities for cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship.

