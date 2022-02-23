  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    KOBIA, EU discuss new opportunities for cooperation in field of entrepreneurship

    23.02.2022 [19:09]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko.

    The sides exchanged views on EU-funded projects aimed at developing small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan, as well as new opportunities for cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship.

    AZERTAG.AZ :KOBIA, EU discuss new opportunities for cooperation in field of entrepreneurship
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [20:28]
    Azerbaijan`s Economy Minister invites Chinese companies to benefit from favorable business environment
    23.02.2022 [18:39]
    ® Azerbaijani schoolchildren strive for more medals
    23.02.2022 [17:41]
    Mikayil Jabbarov: We will continue to support initiatives that enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel
    23.02.2022 [15:30]
    Voting period for ‘Brand Award International’ contest extended
    KOBIA, EU discuss new opportunities for cooperation in field of entrepreneurship