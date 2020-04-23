KOBIA and Caspian European Club organize first online B2G forum

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

Problems that entrepreneurs faced during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic were discussed at the first online B2G forum which the Caspian European Club organized with the participation of First Deputy Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Natig Hasanov in Baku on April 22.

Natig Hasanov informed the forum participants about the measures of financial support provided to business entities, including small and medium-sized businesses affected by the pandemic, and also answered questions of entrepreneurs.

Addressing the online B2G forum, Chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev noted an active involvement of the government's economic bloc representatives who, under special instructions given by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, provide maximum support to entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

It should be noted that B2G forums, held by the Caspian European Club every month in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan, are a leading tool for a dialogue between the public and private sectors. The mentioned forums also create additional opportunities for an international business networking with top managers and representatives of companies from the Caspian, Black Sea and Baltic regions. From April 22, B2G forums will be held online every week.

Participating in the first online B2G forum which lasted for two hours and a half were top-managers of public and private companies, heads and representatives of a number of international organizations and leading mass media organizations.

The Caspian European Club, which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries, was established in June 2002. The major objective of the Caspian European Club is to improve investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and other countries the Club operates in, and also to stimulate and contribute into B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

The head office of the Caspian European Club is located in Baku. Besides, the Caspian European Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, authorized representatives in the USA, Germany, Poland, Latvia and the Czech Republic.