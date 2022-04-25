KOBIA received about 1,100 appeals regarding business activities in Karabakh, Chairman of Board says

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

“KOBIA is continuing its work on the promotion of the economic potential of Karabakh at the international level, as well as collection of applications from enterprises wishing to start their businesses in the liberated territories,” said Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov.

“KOBIA has so far received about 1,100 applications of which about 390 are those of foreign companies. These figures show the interest of both local and foreign entrepreneurs to conduct business in Karabakh. Of course, the active engagement of entrepreneurs in this area will contribute to the recovery and development of the region within a short period of time,” he added.