KOICA supports IDPs to mitigate impact of COVID-19

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Office in Azerbaijan and the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim to provide internally displaced persons with hygienic and medical supplies and daily necessities in order to help mitigate the negative socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Committee Rovshan Rzayev and Deputy Chairman Fuad Huseynov, the Country Director of the KOICA Azerbaijan Office Park Kumok, President of the KOICA Alumni Association Vafa Yagublu and related officials, by following the rules of the social distance.

In accordance with the MoU, 300 parcels containing various medical supplies and food products will be distributed to the low-income IDPs settled in Baku, especially families of martyrs and elderly single people over the age of 65, with the financial support of the KOICA. At the ceremony it was highlighted that actions to contribute to extensive promotion on provision of financial and moral support to socially vulnerable population groups realized under the slogans “We are strong together” and “Stay at home-Stay healthy” are very important during the current special quarantine regime.

Solving the problems of refugees and internally displaced persons has always been in the center of attention of the Korean Government. In order to ensure a better environment to live in and increase livelihood opportunities of IDPs, the KOICA has been implementing several projects and activities including, but not limiting to the Projects “Integrated Rural Development for IDP Communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization of Kahriz Water Supply System” and “Establishment of Water Supply and Sanitation System in Khojavand settlement in Beylagan region”.

The KOICA stated at the ceremony that various activities in order to provide assistance to the IDPs will be further implemented.