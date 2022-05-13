Karabakh horses stun audience on Day 1 of Royal Windsor Horse Show VIDEO

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

The Windsor Royal Horse Show, traditionally organized in honor of members of the royal family in the United Kingdom, has featured an exciting performance of the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan.

This year at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, representatives of the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan presented a special program called “Land of Fire”.

The program, prepared by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Nijat Kazimov with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the organization of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, featured the equestrian performance on 15 Karabakh horses accompanied by the “Sarhadchi” dance ensemble led by Honored Artist, choreographer Farid Ibrahimov.

The Platinum Jubilee Celebration will see over 500 horses and 1,000 performers create a 90-minute piece of spellbinding arena theatre that will include actors and artists, musicians, international military displays from the Commonwealth and Europe, our own Armed Forces, dancers and global equestrian displays.

The prestigious annual Show, now in its 79th edition, returns to the private grounds of Windsor Castle for four days of world class international equestrian sport. Azerbaijani Karabakh breed horses will make four appearances during the show.