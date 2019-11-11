    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Kartarpur Corridor inaugurated by PM Imran Khan at Pakistan-India border

    11.11.2019 [09:50]

    Baku, November 11, AZERTAC

    In an historic development filled with religious sentiments and a message of religious harmony, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor, fulfilling a decades-old demand of the Sikh Community to have an access to one of their holiest places in Pakistan without any territorial impediments.

    The Kartarpur Corridor Opening Ceremony was attended by over 10,000 Sikh Yatrees from within Pakistan and abroad including India and 67 other countries.

    The notable dignitaries from India included the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, and actor & politician Sunny Deol among others.

    Besides, the foreign diplomats and the Indian journalists also attended the auspicious event.

    The Opening of Kartarpur Corridor coincided with the 550th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of the founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Kartarpur Corridor inaugurated by PM Imran Khan at Pakistan-India border
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.11.2019 [10:20]
    NASA to send Israeli-developed solar power generator to space station
    10.11.2019 [15:44]
    Iran finds new oilfield of massive size
    10.11.2019 [15:28]
    Turkey marks 81st death anniversary of Ataturk
    09.11.2019 [21:40]
    Drone disrupts operations at Japan`s Kansai airport