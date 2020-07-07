  • HOMEPAGE
    Kayserispor stun Besiktas in Turkish Super Lig

    07.07.2020 [11:01]

    Baku, July 7, AZERTAC

    Hes Kablo Kayserispor defeated Besiktas 3-1 in Monday's Turkish Super Lig match to exit the relegation zone, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Home team Kayserispor scored the opener in the 51st minute as Hasan Huseyin Acar put the ball into Besiktas net with a close range finish.

    Besiktas' Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson scored in the far post as the visitors pulled level in the 74th minute.

    But Kayserispor took the lead once again as Acar scored from freekick in the 83rd minute.

    Near the end of the match, Ukrainian forward Artem Kravets scored on a counter attack to clinch the 3-1 win for Kayserispor.

    Kayserispor earned an important win as the club climbed to the 14th spot in standings. They have 31 points.

    Meanwhile, Besiktas were in the fifth place with 50 points.

