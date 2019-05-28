Kazakh football fan: It is a great decision that a magnificent city like Baku hosts such sporting competitions 

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

“Baku is a magnificent city. It is a great decision that a city like Baku hosts such kind of sporting competitions,” the Arsenal FC fan Vladislav Goncharov, who came from Kazakhstan in connection with the UEFA Europa League final to be held in Baku, has told AZERTAC.

Goncharov said that this is his third visit to Baku. “I feel very comfortable here. Most of our national values are similar. First I visited the city of Naftalan. I am in Baku for two days now, and looking forward to the beginning of the final match. I have tasted the samples of your national cuisine over these days. The Azerbaijani dishes are very delicious. By the way, I know that you celebrate the national holiday of your country today. On behalf of my people, I congratulate each of you on the occasion of the Republic Day,” the Kazakh fan added.

On the match, Goncharov said: “I hope Arsenal will tomorrow win the big score.”