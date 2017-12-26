    • / ECONOMY

    Kazakhstan sees great prospects of Trans-Caspian transport route

    26.12.2017 [13:01]

    Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

    “The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan “Atameken”, as well as Kazakhstan`s Association of Carriers see great prospects in using the opportunities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Especially after the opening of the international railway corridor Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, which provided an opportunity for the transit of Chinese and the delivery of Kazakh goods through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey and further to Europe,” said Murat Abenov, a member of the Board of National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan "Atameken".

    “There is a diversification of logistics routes for our entrepreneurs and they have great opportunities for exporting their products. Kazakh business increases its competitiveness, due to the decrease in the cost of transportation and the time spent on the road. Positive for Kazakhstan is also the involvement of our Caspian ports Aktau and Kuryk in the project,” he added.

