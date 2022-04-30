  • HOMEPAGE
    Kazakhstan to host event marking 130th anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani poet Ahmad Javad

    30.04.2022 [13:00]

    Nur-Sultan, April 30, AZERTAC

    The ALZHIR - Akmolinsk Museum-Memorial Complex in Kazakhstan will host an event marking the 130th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s patriotic poet Ahmad Javad, who made valuable contributions to the struggle for independence of the Azerbaijani people.

    The event, organized by the International Turkic Academy, will feature a thematic exhibition and a documentary film.

    Ilaha Ahmadova

    Special correspondent

