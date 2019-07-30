Kazakhstan`s warship arrives in Baku
AzerTAg.az
30.07.2019 [17:35]
Baku, July 30, AZERTAC
The rocket-artillery ship "Mangystau" of the Kazakhstan’s Naval Forces has arrived in Baku to participate in the "Sea Cup" contest.
The contest will be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.
