Kazan Summit 2022 kicks off in Tatarstan

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

Gathering Russian and Islamic world economy professionals, the Kazan Summit 2022 kicked off on Thursday in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, according to Anadolu Agency.

The 13th International Economic Summit: Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Summit 2022, of which Anadolu Agency is the global communication partner, began with the opening ceremony of the 'Russia Halal Expo 2022' exhibition.

The event is being held within the framework of the activities of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, Tatarstan's President Rustam Minnikhanov said during his speech.

“Kazan summit is the main and the only platform in our country of the economic interaction between the regions of Russia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),” he said.

“It presented itself as a successful business platform to establish new contacts, presenting economic capabilities and investment potential of our country,” he added.

The three-day event aims to foster cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology cooperation, and promote social and cultural ties between Russia and the OIC member countries.

The sharing economy and the halal industry will be on the agenda of the event. Other key topics are Islamic finance and partner banking, youth diplomacy, export development, and entrepreneurship and investment.

The event will also cover the Machine Building Cluster Forum, World Halal Day and events dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgarians.

Among the summit's traditional events is the Forum of Young Entrepreneurs of OIC Countries, the Forum of Young Diplomats of OIC Countries, and SberTalk - a multimodal offline discussion platform to discuss financial sector problems with representatives of government and business.