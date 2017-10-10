    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Kazinform interviews AZERTAC`s Director General

    10.10.2017 [17:34]

    Astana, October 10, AZERTAC

    Kazakh international news agency "Kazinform" has interviewed Director General of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Aslan Aslanov.

    Mr. Aslanov, in his interview, highlighted dynamical developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, saying "this has a positive impact on expansion of bonds between the news agencies."

    "AZERTAC signed the agreements on cooperation with the news agencies of 34 countries," Mr. Aslanov added.

    The Director General also said Baku hosted the 5th News Agencies World Congress, the 16th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA). "AZERTAC chairs both organizations."

    Mr. Aslanov also touched upon AZERTAC`s activity, its new projects as well as, the importance of cooperation with Kazinform.

    Ilaha Ahmadova

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Kazinform interviews AZERTAC`s Director General
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.10.2017 [16:46]
    Azerbaijan, EU discuss course of negotiations on draft strategic partnership agreement
    09.10.2017 [19:08]
    President: Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a very reliable partner and decent country in the world
    09.10.2017 [15:50]
    Belarus President, Azerbaijani Minister discuss prospects of military and technical cooperation
    09.10.2017 [14:24]
    Azerbaijani FM: GUAM is important platform for cooperation among member states
    Kazinform interviews AZERTAC`s Director General