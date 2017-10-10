Kazinform interviews AZERTAC`s Director General

Astana, October 10, AZERTAC

Kazakh international news agency "Kazinform" has interviewed Director General of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Aslan Aslanov.

Mr. Aslanov, in his interview, highlighted dynamical developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, saying "this has a positive impact on expansion of bonds between the news agencies."

"AZERTAC signed the agreements on cooperation with the news agencies of 34 countries," Mr. Aslanov added.

The Director General also said Baku hosted the 5th News Agencies World Congress, the 16th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA). "AZERTAC chairs both organizations."

Mr. Aslanov also touched upon AZERTAC`s activity, its new projects as well as, the importance of cooperation with Kazinform.

Ilaha Ahmadova

Special Correspondent