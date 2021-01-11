Kazuyoshi Miura signs new Yokohama contract ahead of 54th birthday
AzerTAg.az
11.01.2021 [18:38]
Tokyo, January 11, AZERTAC
The oldest goalscorer in Japanese football, the veteran striker has signed a new deal with his club that will allow him to play after his next birthday.
Record-breaking Japanese star Kazuyoshi Miura signed a new contract with Yokohama, the J1 League team, at the age of 53.
“King Kazu”, the oldest goalscorer in Japanese professional football, has signed up for his 17th season with the club and 36th overall in his rich career.
Miura turns 54 on February 26, the day before the J1 League campaign begins.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
11.01.2021 [17:05]
11.01.2021 [13:10]
11.01.2021 [10:30]
10.01.2021 [12:58]
MULTIMEDIA
11.01.2021 [18:16]
11.01.2021 [12:14]
04.11.2020
11.01.2021 [17:04]
11.01.2021 [14:15]
10.01.2021 [11:27]
11.01.2021 [18:40]
11.01.2021 [11:25]
09.01.2021 [14:24]
09.01.2021 [10:33]
11.01.2021 [14:38]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
11.01.2021 [18:02]
11.01.2021 [11:24]
10.01.2021 [11:14]
07.01.2021 [14:36]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
10.01.2021 [21:31]
08.01.2021 [16:28]
07.01.2021 [20:12]
05.01.2021 [18:33]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
07.01.2021 [12:07]
05.01.2021 [10:43]
30.12.2020 [12:50]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note