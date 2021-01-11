  • HOMEPAGE
    Kazuyoshi Miura signs new Yokohama contract ahead of 54th birthday

    11.01.2021 [18:38]

    Tokyo, January 11, AZERTAC 

    The oldest goalscorer in Japanese football, the veteran striker has signed a new deal with his club that will allow him to play after his next birthday.

    Record-breaking Japanese star Kazuyoshi Miura signed a new contract with Yokohama, the J1 League team, at the age of 53.

    “King Kazu”, the oldest goalscorer in Japanese professional football, has signed up for his 17th season with the club and 36th overall in his rich career.

    Miura turns 54 on February 26, the day before the J1 League campaign begins.

    AZERTAG.AZ
