Kessie penalty saved Donnarumma's blushes as Milan hold Napoli

Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

AC midfielder Franck Kessie scored from a penalty to give AC Milan a 2-2 draw away to Napoli in Serie A on Sunday, sparing the blushes of his goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma whose mistakes provided the hosts with both their goals, according to Reuters.

Milan stayed unbeaten since the restart of the Italian campaign and on course for a place in the Europa League next season after an entertaining game which saw Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso face his old club on the touchline for the first time.

As usual Gattuso, who spent 12 years as a player and one-and-a-half seasons as coach as Milan, fired up his players with constant shouting which echoed around the deserted San Paolo stadium.

The result kept Napoli sixth with 52 points with Milan two below them in seventh, which will be enough for a Europa League place provided Napoli — who have already qualified as Coppa Italia winners — finish in the top six.