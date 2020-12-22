  • HOMEPAGE
    Kingsley Coman named FC Bayern's November Player of the Month

    22.12.2020 [16:21]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    French winger Kingsley Coman has been chosen as FC Bayern's Player of the Month for November, according to the club’s official website.

    The fans of the record champion honoured Coman's strong performance and voted the French international as FCB's outstanding player in November, with 42% of the votes. Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer came in close second with 21% each.

    The winger has been on the books at FC Bayern since the summer of 2015 and has played over 170 competitive games since then.

    His winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain secured his place in the record champions' history books.

    With five goals and eight assists in 13 competitive games, Coman has his best return of any season to date. In November alone, he scored three goals and provided two assists in games against Werder Bremen (1-1), VfB Stuttgart (3-1) and FC Salzburg (3-1).

