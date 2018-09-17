Knowledge Sharing Seminar held at Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Taxes

Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

Knowledge Sharing Seminar on results of the 14-day training course organized by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the National Tax Agency for employees of the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan has been held at the Training Center of the Ministry.

The training course on "Capacity Building for Tax Administration Practices - Comparative Study of the Korean Tax System" was held in Seongnam, Korea, from August 19 to September 1. The training was attended by employees of the Ministry of Taxes, Tax Policy and Strategic Research, Law, Tax Analysis and Control, Tax Monitoring in International Cooperation and Financial Institutions, Call Center at the Ministry of Taxes, Internal Security, Regional Taxation Offices, Information Technology Center and Training Center consisting of 17 people.

Malik Akbarov, Head of the Tax Methodology Department at the Training Center under the Ministry of Taxes, in his speech pointed that the training course organized within the framework of the Tax Administration Capacity Building Program in Korea included the structure and innovations of the National Tax Service (KNTS), the New Generation Tax Administrations System, including more than 10 topics, moreover, functions and future development, income tax and VAT, taxation of foreign companies, electronic tax invoices, administration of income tax and tax returns. According to Malik Akbarov, Korea has a good experience in tax administration and anti-corruption, nationalization of commercial banks, the creation of a techno-economic Economic Planning Council, the introduction of five-year development plans, and serious concessions to foreign investment are among the key factors that ensure rapid development of Korean government.

Head of the Economy and Management Department of the Training Center at the Ministry of Taxes Imran Garayev, spoke about the mechanisms of stimulating small and medium-sized businesses in Korea and tax incentives applied to this area. He noted that Korea's tax policy pays special attention to the development of small and medium-sized businesses. The result is that the share of taxes collected from small and medium-sized businesses in the state budget is expressed in high rates.

The Seminar offered great opportunity for the Ministry of Taxes officials by bringing together professionals from a variety of different departments of the Ministry to exchange and share their experiences and learn from each other. After the presentation, the seminar continued with Q&A. It was emphasized that studying Korean experience in tax policy and welfare, as well as the application of modern technological innovations can give great benefits to Azerbaijani tax officers.