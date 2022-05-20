  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Korchay State Nature Reserve – preserving natural landscape, rare and endangered animal species

    20.05.2022 [17:56]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Located within the territory of Goranboy District of Azerbaijan, Korchay State Nature Reserve was established by decree of the Azerbaijani President dated April 01, 2008, in the administrative area of 4833.6 hectare.

    The main purpose of the establishment was the preservation of Bozdagh natural landscape, rare and endangered animal species.

    The land cover consists of ordinary and light brown, partly alluvial-meadow soils of different degrees.

    The landscape consists of the plains, hills, and low mountains (Bozdag) areas.

    Semi-desert and dry steppe climate with dry winters dominate in the area. Vegetation consists of wormwood plant groups, plants of the river deposits, ephemerides.

    The natural landscape of these areas is of great importance for animals and birds.

    From animals that were included in the "Red Book" gazelle and partridge can be noted particularly. Animals, such as mammals, gazelles, hares, foxes, jackals, wolves, birds partridge, etc. are preserved here.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Korchay State Nature Reserve – preserving natural landscape, rare and endangered animal species
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2022 [12:26]
    Steamer Duck- a flightless bird with a habit of running across water
    19.05.2022 [15:41]
    Stonefish - a silent assassin of tropical waters, world’s most venomous fish
    19.05.2022 [13:01]
    Wolf spider – a venomous sprinter with a habit chasing and pouncing upon its prey
    19.05.2022 [11:14]
    Rare monkeypox – infection that causes fever, body aches, enlarged lymph nodes