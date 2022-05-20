Korchay State Nature Reserve – preserving natural landscape, rare and endangered animal species

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

Located within the territory of Goranboy District of Azerbaijan, Korchay State Nature Reserve was established by decree of the Azerbaijani President dated April 01, 2008, in the administrative area of 4833.6 hectare.

The main purpose of the establishment was the preservation of Bozdagh natural landscape, rare and endangered animal species.

The land cover consists of ordinary and light brown, partly alluvial-meadow soils of different degrees.

The landscape consists of the plains, hills, and low mountains (Bozdag) areas.

Semi-desert and dry steppe climate with dry winters dominate in the area. Vegetation consists of wormwood plant groups, plants of the river deposits, ephemerides.

The natural landscape of these areas is of great importance for animals and birds.

From animals that were included in the "Red Book" gazelle and partridge can be noted particularly. Animals, such as mammals, gazelles, hares, foxes, jackals, wolves, birds partridge, etc. are preserved here.