Kuwaiti Prime Minister meets with FANA conference participants

President of OANA, chairman of Board of AZERTAC Aslan Aslanov made remarks at the meeting

Kuwait, December 2, AZERTAC

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has met with participants of the 46th conference of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA), including president of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), chairman of Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Aslan Aslanov. The conference is hosted by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister said news agencies have a crucial role to play in delivering news to general public. He urged journalists to adhere to principles of professionalism and credibility in order to prevent the spread of fake news that negatively impact societies. Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed his regret over the widespread Islamophobia and efforts to associate terror with Islam across the world. The Kuwaiti Prime Minister emphasized the role of OANA and FANA as regional media organizations in combating the policies of disinformation and fake news.

Heads of Arab news agencies echoed the Kuwaiti Prime Minister`s views, and noted the importance of deepening cooperation among news agencies in order to tackle the existing threats and challenges.

OANA President, chairman of Board of AZERTAC Aslan Aslanov made remarks at the meeting. He said that thanks to wise policies pursued by the heads of state cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait is developing, and added that “this puts additional responsibility on news agencies”.

Aslan Aslanov underlined the importance of strengthening ties among news agencies to address modern challenges, and described friendly relations and close cooperation between AZERTAC and KUNA as the perfect example of such collaboration.

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister echoed Aslan Aslanov`s views, saying the heads of state play a key role in developing Kuwait-Azerbaijan ties. He said it is important that news agencies boost cooperation to promote the two countries` achievements in the world.

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister hailed Aslan Aslanov`s participation in the FANA conference.