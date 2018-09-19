Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
19.09.2018 [17:48]
Baku, September 19, AZERTAC
A delegation of the National Assembly of the State of Kuwait led by speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the celebrations of the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.
The delegation includes Kuwaiti MPs Mohammed Hayef AlـMutairi and Nasser Al-Duwailah.
