    Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan

    19.09.2018 [17:48]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    A delegation of the National Assembly of the State of Kuwait led by speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the celebrations of the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

    The delegation includes Kuwaiti MPs Mohammed Hayef AlـMutairi and Nasser Al-Duwailah.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan
