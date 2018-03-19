Kyiv hosts round table on development of GUAM Digital Trade Hub

Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

The GUAM round table on development of GUAM Digital Trade Hub has been held in GUAM Secretariat in Kyiv, to carry out the action plan on increasing sectoral cooperation.

Program Coordinator of the Secretariat of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM Sabuhi Tamirov briefed the event participants on initiative to create the GUAM Digital Trade Hub and its expectations. The participants discussed the prospects for the use of digital technologies in the development of the GUAM free trade zone and transport corridor, and the use of electronic digital signatures. The prospects of using a Digital Trading Hub by representatives of small and medium business of GUAM member states were also discussed.

Chief of Head Department of Performance Measurement and Development Programs Igbal Babayev presented the overall concept of GUAM Digital Trade Hub. The head of B.EST Solutions Mrs. Jana Krimpe noted the particular importance of developing and adopting the concept of recognition of electronic signatures, including mobile ID’s, in the customs clearance of goods and vehicles transported across state borders of GUAM member states.

As per results of the meeting the decision has been made to create the action group to carry out the “GUAM Digital Trade Hub” project, determine the pilot cross-border services between the GUAM member states, as well as develop the proposals on GUAM Digital Trade Hub operations.

As a part of the event GUAM-Japan seminar was held, where experts exchanged their views on encouraging small and medium-sized businesses. The participants have developed the draft proposal on possible projects within this area and agreed to provide their comments suggestions.