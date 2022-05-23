  • HOMEPAGE
    Kylian Mbappe extends contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025

    23.05.2022 [10:21]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Saturday that Kylian Mbappe extended his contract with the club until June 30, 2025, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "I would like to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am delighted," Mbappe said. "I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that provides everything necessary to perform at the highest level."

    He added: "I am also delighted to continue to play in France, the country where I was born, where I have grown up and where I have made my name."

    Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PGS's chairman and CEO, said "Kylian's commitment to PSG represents an amazing milestone in the history of our Club, and a wonderful moment for our fans around the world."

    The 23-year-old, who joined the PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, produced 168 goals and 87 assists in 216 games.

    Named as the Ligue 1 top scorer for three straight years in 2019, 2020 and 2021, he won four French Ligue 1 titles (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022) with the Parisians.

    He also helped France win the FIFA World Cup in 2018, and UEFA Nations League title in 2021.

