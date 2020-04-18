  • HOMEPAGE
    Kylian Mbappe named world`s fastest player

    18.04.2020 [12:19]

    Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

    Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been named the fastest player in the world, while three Spaniards also feature in the top 10, according to MARCA.

    With a maximum speed of 36 kilometres per hour, Mbappe is only slightly quicker than the next fastest player on the list, which is Athletic Club's Inaki Williams (35.7km/h).

    As well as Williams, two other Spaniards are on the list in Alvaro Odriozola and Nacho Fernandez, both of Real Madrid.

    According to Le Figaro, the top 10 is as follows: Mbappe (36km/h), Williams (35.7km/h), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (35.5km/h), Karim Bellarabi (35.27km/h), Mohamed Salah (35km/h), Kingsley Coman (35km/h), Odriozola (34.99km/h) and Nacho (34.62km/h).

