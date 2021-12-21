Kyogo Furuhashi inspires Celtic to League Cup win

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

The returning Kyogo Furuhashi inspired Celtic to their first trophy under Ange Postecoglou with a compelling Scottish League Cup final victory over manager-less Hibernian, according to BBC.

The Japanese forward - an injury doubt before the game - finished smartly to get Celtic level within a minute of them going behind to Paul Hanlon's towering header for Hibs.

Kyogo was then too quick for Hibs' defenders as he latched on to a quick free-kick to lob goalkeeper Matt Macey and ultimately win Celtic the trophy.

Kevin Nisbet and Hanlon had gilt-edged chances to force extra time, but first the striker headed off a post before Hanlon skied the rebound from 10 yards in the 89th minute. Joe Hart then denied Joe Newell right at the death.

Victory extended Celtic's unbeaten run at Hampden to 18 games, while Hibs - with interim boss David Gray in charge - were left rueing another missed opportunity at the national stadium, having lost last season's Scottish Cup final.