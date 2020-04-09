Kyrgyzstan confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases, 280 in total

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

10 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the morning of April 9 in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Health Minister Madamin Karatayev told a briefing today, according to AKI press.

The total number of coronavirus infection cases reached 280.

New 10 cases were detected in: Bishkek – 1; Osh region – 1; Osh city – 3; Jalal-Abad region – 5.

2 out of 10 newly infected citizens are medical workers.