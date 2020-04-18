Kyrgyzstan confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, 506 in total
Baku, April 18, AZERTAC
17 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kyrgyzstan on the morning of April 18, Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbayev said at the briefing today, according to AKIpress.
A total of 506 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan today: Osh region - 140; Jalal-Abad region - 93; Bishkek - 102; Osh city - 74; Chui region - 8; Naryn region - 56; Issyk-Kul region - 8; Batken region - 5.
270 women and 226 men are among infected citizens.
