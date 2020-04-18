  • HOMEPAGE
    Kyrgyzstan confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, 506 in total

    18.04.2020 [11:44]

    Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

    17 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kyrgyzstan on the morning of April 18, Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbayev said at the briefing today, according to AKIpress.

    A total of 506 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan today: Osh region - 140; Jalal-Abad region - 93; Bishkek - 102; Osh city - 74; Chui region - 8; Naryn region - 56; Issyk-Kul region - 8; Batken region - 5.

    270 women and 226 men are among infected citizens.

