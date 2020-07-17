Kyrgyzstan reports 603 new COVID-19 cases as surge continues
AzerTAg.az
17.07.2020 [12:46]
Baku, July 17, AZERTAC
Kyrgyzstan confirmed 603 more cases of COVID-19 in the morning of July 17, Health Ministry's spokesman Ainura Akmatova said, according to AKI press.
They have been confirmed in Bishkek - 300, in Osh city - 67, in Chui region - 82, in Osh region - 43, in Jalal-Abad region - 48, in Batken - 53, in Issyk-Kul - 6, Talas region - 5.
As of July 17, the country's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 13,101.
86 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in the last 24 hours. 6,096 patients recovered up to date. 6 more patients died.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
16.07.2020 [13:55]
13.07.2020 [12:02]
12.07.2020 [13:07]
12.07.2020 [11:24]
MULTIMEDIA
16.07.2020 [22:20]
16.07.2020 [21:11]
16.07.2020 [19:25]
17.07.2020 [11:54]
17.07.2020 [00:29]
17.07.2020 [11:42]
17.07.2020 [10:20]
16.07.2020 [19:13]
16.07.2020 [19:02]
11.07.2020 [16:34]
11.07.2020 [12:50]
09.07.2020 [12:29]
04.07.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [12:06]
25.06.2020 [17:36]
23.06.2020 [16:31]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
16.07.2020 [18:31]
15.07.2020 [18:51]
13.07.2020 [17:23]
11.07.2020 [17:06]
16.06.2020 [15:23]
10.06.2020 [13:10]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
16.07.2020 [18:51]
16.07.2020 [17:11]
15.07.2020 [19:04]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note