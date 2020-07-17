Kyrgyzstan reports 603 new COVID-19 cases as surge continues

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

Kyrgyzstan confirmed 603 more cases of COVID-19 in the morning of July 17, Health Ministry's spokesman Ainura Akmatova said, according to AKI press.

They have been confirmed in Bishkek - 300, in Osh city - 67, in Chui region - 82, in Osh region - 43, in Jalal-Abad region - 48, in Batken - 53, in Issyk-Kul - 6, Talas region - 5.

As of July 17, the country's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 13,101.

86 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in the last 24 hours. 6,096 patients recovered up to date. 6 more patients died.