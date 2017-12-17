L’Opinione newspaper highlights Baku`s Expo-2025 bid

Rome, December 17, AZERTAC

Italian L'Opinione newspaper has published an article by journalist Domenico Letizia headlined “Azerbaijan’s vision for Expo-2025”. The article highlights Baku`s introducing its bid to host the international event in 2025.

Letizia said Azerbaijan wants to host exhibition under the motto ‘Developing human capital, building a better future’. The article provides an insight into Azerbaijan`s preparations as it bids to host the exhibition.

World Expos, known officially as International Registered Exhibitions, are organized every five years by Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). The themes of World Expos are designed to raise awareness of and find responses to universal challenges of our time. The next World Expo will take place in Dubai, UAE, between 20 October 2020 and 10 April 2021 under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”.

Four countries are candidates to host World Expo 2025: France (in Greater Paris), Japan (in Osaka), the Russian Federation (in Ekaterinburg), and Azerbaijan (in Baku). The 170 Member States of the BIE will elect the host country at the 164th General Assembly in November 2018.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the BIE since 2008. Its first Expo participation since gaining independence in 1991 was at World Expo 2000 in Hannover. The Azerbaijani pavilions at World Expo 2015 Milan and Specialised Expo 2017 Astana were among the most popular in terms of visitor numbers.

Asiman Asadov

Special Correspondent