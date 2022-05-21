Lammergeier - a near threatened eagle-like vulture with a habit of dropping its victims from heights

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Lammergeiers, which are also called bearded vultures, are big eaglelike vultures of the Old World (family Accipitridae).

These birds often reach lengths of more than 1 meter (40 inches), with a wingspread of nearly 3 meters (10 feet).

They inhabit mountainous regions from Central Asia and eastern Africa to Spain, also occurring in the Drakensberg mountain range of South Africa and Lesotho.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the vultures dine on carrion, especially bones, which they drop from heights as great as 80 meters (260 feet) onto flat rocks below.

This action cracks the victim’s bones, allowing the birds an access to the marrow, gelatinous tissue that fills the cavities of the bones.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources has listed the species as near threatened since 2014, with the birds being absent In Europe and Africa due to the effects of habitat degradation, hunting pressure, and accidental and deliberate poisoning.