    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    ‘Latvia attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of justice’

    17.05.2019 [14:02]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    “Latvia attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of justice,” said Latvian Minister for Justice Jānis Bordāns as he met with Azerbaijan`s Ambassador Javanshir Akhundov.

    The Latvian minister hailed relations between the two countries in the field of justice. He added that the two countries successfully cooperate in a number of areas, including reforms in the justice system.

    AZERTAG.AZ :‘Latvia attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of justice’
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.05.2019 [19:20]
    ® See the world better with Azercell
    05.05.2019 [12:42]
    OANA president condemns rocket attack on Anadolu Agency office in Gaza
    04.05.2019 [18:49]
    Azerbaijan, Montenegro sign agreement on cooperation in the field of emergency situations
    03.05.2019 [18:29]
    Now getting an “electronic visa” for Azerbaijan is possible just in three steps
    ‘Latvia attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of justice’