‘Latvia attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of justice’
17.05.2019 [14:02]
Baku, May 17, AZERTAC
“Latvia attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of justice,” said Latvian Minister for Justice Jānis Bordāns as he met with Azerbaijan`s Ambassador Javanshir Akhundov.
The Latvian minister hailed relations between the two countries in the field of justice. He added that the two countries successfully cooperate in a number of areas, including reforms in the justice system.
