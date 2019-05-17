Baku, May 17, AZERTAC “Latvia attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of justice,” said Latvian Minister for Justice Jānis Bordāns as he met with Azerbaijan`s Ambassador Javanshir Akhundov. The Latvian minister hailed relations between the two countries in the field of justice. He added that the two countries successfully cooperate in a number of areas, including reforms in the justice system.

AZERTAG.AZ : ‘Latvia attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of justice’

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter