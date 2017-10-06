    • / POLITICS

    Lavrov: Russia hopes 5th summit of Caspian littoral states will take place next year

    06.10.2017 [16:56]

    Moscow, October 6, AZERTAC

    “Russia hopes that the 5th summit of the Caspian littoral states will take place next year in Kazakhstan as the heads of states earlier agreed,” Russia`s Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov has told journalists after meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

    Lavrov said they discussed the preparation of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. “We hope the preparatory work will soon be completed,” the Russian FM added.

    Farida Abdullayeva

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Lavrov: Russia hopes 5th summit of Caspian littoral states will take place next year
