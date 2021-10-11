Leadership of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reviews progress of command and staff exercises of Naval Forces

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and leadership of the Ministry have familiarized themselves with the command and staff exercises conducted by the Naval Forces, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov gave a briefing on the process of the exercises. The Minister of Defense was reported that in the course of the command and staff exercises the servicemen will carry out the tasks of protection and defense of energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea on the map.

It was noted that the main purpose of conducting the exercises is to improve the practical skills of commanders and staff officers in agile decision-making and effective use of existing forces in the organization and conduct of combat, as well as to increase the knowledge and skills of personnel staff.

The personnel involved in the exercises accomplish the tasks on decisive management of units during the combat operations.

After hearing reports of the involved personnel, Minister Hasanov gave relevant instructions on the process of the exercises.

The command and staff exercises will last until October 13.