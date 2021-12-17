Leclerc tests positive for Covid-19 after return from post-season Abu Dhabi test

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home following the post-season Abu Dhabi test, according to the official website of Formula 1.

Leclerc, who also contracted the virus back in January, and team mate Carlos Sainz appeared for Ferrari at the test in order to try out Pirelli’s new 18-inch tyres, which the team ran on a mule car.

“[Charles] has tested positive for COVID-19,” Ferrari tweeted on Thursday. “In accordance with protocols required by FIA and the team, Charles was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi. He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home.”

It comes after Leclerc finished P10 in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a result which dropped him from P5 to P7 in the drivers’ standings.

That meant he swapped places with team mate Sainz, who finished his first season with Ferrari in P5, having claimed third place in the Yas Marina race – Sainz ending the season with four podiums to Leclerc’s one.